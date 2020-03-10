As privacy laws get stricter, this company ensures only the right people have access to your data

Big companies often maintain huge troves of customer data, and small mistakes can jeopardize privacy and legal compliance. Immuta builds software to help businesses govern, share, and work with data while adhering to privacy laws, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation. “The core value of our platform is to protect the data and then unlock it when employees need it, without having to have everyone meet in the boardroom,” says cofounder and CEO Matthew Carroll.

The software determines who can access what information for what purpose—allowing doctors to retrieve patient records during a drug trial, for example, but hiding identifying data from drug companies when they study the aggregated results. When laws and regulations are passed (such as the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act), Immuta updates its software to comply. In 2019, the company added features enabling organizations to merge data and adjust access in emergencies. The five-year-old company nearly tripled revenue and customer count in 2019, signing on Daimler, Cerberus, and Flatiron Health.

A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.