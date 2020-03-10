Booking travel is stressful—here’s how Hopper makes it easy

Known for creating a flight-booking tool that leverages AI to predict airfares and alert travelers to price drops, Hopper developed into a customer-centric travel marketplace this past year. Its hotel-booking tool, which mines partner apps and websites for the best room rates, expanded to cover more than 620,000 properties across 2,500 cities; it also alerts users when it unlocks a room rate that can be bundled for a lower price with an airfare or finds a hotel for a better rate. The company also launched Price Freeze for flights, in November, which lets users place a small deposit (refundable if they wind up booking) to hold an airfare before deciding to commit. “People are buying 30% more airfare because we’ve removed the anxiety,” says CEO Frederic Lalonde. The company also partnered with the nonprofit Eden Reforestation Projects to automatically offset the carbon produced by every flight and hotel it sells by planting trees in key regions.