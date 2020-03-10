Healthy.io turns smartphone cameras into diagnostics tools

Healthy.io leverages computer vision to turn smartphone cameras into diagnostics tools. Its app-based chronic kidney disease test, which analyzes users’ uploaded photos of urinalysis dipsticks, received FDA clearance last fall for clinical use in the U.S. (Healthy.io is now seeking approval for home use) and is rolling out in the U.K. and Europe. Its over-the-counter urinary tract infection kits are sold in Boots pharmacies in the U.K. and will enter the States soon. A new wound-care tool, launched in January, is poised to help caregivers monitor patients remotely. “Medical practitioners still need to be involved,” says CEO Yonatan Adiri. “We’re designing products that match the speed of life.”