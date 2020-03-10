advertisement
Look out, PowerPoint: Canva users are creating more than 1 million presentations every week

The company’s design templates help people create everything from business cards to playful, interactive slideshow decks.

“It wastes time when people are not able to express themselves individually,” says Canva cofounder and CEO Melanie Perkins[Photo: Damian Bennett]
Canva’s graphic-design templates help people create everything from posters and invites to business cards and web ads. The company’s core product is the increasingly flexible slideshow-maker Presentations, which now lets users edit slide decks on mobile devices (and optimize them for small screens); embed them with video, maps, and social media posts; and share them via live URLs. “We want to give presentations the interactivity that people have come to expect online,” says Melanie Perkins, cofounder and CEO. A new enterprise tool, released in the fall, lets companies set their own templates (with controls for colors, fonts, and logos), helping to maintain brand identity across large workforces. Today, Canva has more than 1 million people using its paid products, and more than 1 million presentations are created each week.

