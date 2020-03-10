Millions of BTS fans use these 2 apps to connect and shop. No tech startups needed

Seoul’s Olympic Stadium was packed during pop band BTS’s three sold-out shows last October, but some fans bypassed long merch lines by preordering items via the e-commerce app Weply, which offers exclusive band-related products. Others checked wait times for food kiosks and posted messages to BTS members through the social networking app Weverse. These services weren’t built by tech startups, but by a subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, the Seoul-based music management and production company that represents BTS and other artists. Launched last June, the apps are part of Big Hit’s plan to build a “one-stop service within the music industry,” says co-CEO Lenzo Yoon, akin to the transactional “super apps” popular in parts of Asia. Weply now boasts 1.8 million users from 200 countries; Weverse has 1.4 million daily users.