McDonald’s, KFC, Dunkin’, Subway: Why Beyond Meat is suddenly everywhere

In 2019, it introduced beef crumbles, sausage, and shockingly delicious fake chicken for KFC

[Photo: Beyond Meat]
By Lara Sorokanich1 minute Read
THE WORLD’S 50 MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES
12 Beyond Meat

As interest in plant-based meats surges, Beyond Meat is leading the way, expanding to 77,000 points of distribution in 65 countries, including more than 9,000 Dunkin’s, which began serving Beyond Breakfast Sausage in November. Beyond also launched tests of a meatball sub with Subway, fried chicken with KFC, and a “PLT” burger with McDonald’s—meaning it now works with three of the five largest fast-food chains in the world. “We ask these global chains what they want, and then we create different product lines from our platform,” says CEO Ethan Brown. In retail, the company upgraded its flagship Beyond Burger, adding cocoa butter “marbling” to mimic beef fat. The company’s growth rate is 253%, and last fall it reported its first quarterly profit, on revenue of $92 million.

