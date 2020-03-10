There are 1.5 billion reasons why Apple Arcade is a genius move

Launched in September 2019, Apple Arcade is one of the freshest ideas in apps since the App Store debuted in 2008. The service offers unlimited access to more than 100 games for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, all blissfully devoid of ads and in-app purchases. For consumers, that’s a remarkable value at $5 a month; for Apple, it’s a new way to monetize the 1.5 billion active devices it has sold. Arcade’s excellence is the latest sign of how adept the company has become at services, a powerful growth business that hit a record $12.5 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2019.
A version of this article appeared in the March/April 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine.