There are 1.5 billion reasons why Apple Arcade is a genius move

The service provides unlimited access to more than 100 games.

[Illustration: Bratislav Milenkovic]
By Harry McCracken1 minute Read
Launched in September 2019, Apple Arcade is one of the freshest ideas in apps since the App Store debuted in 2008. The service offers unlimited access to more than 100 games for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, all blissfully devoid of ads and in-app purchases. For consumers, that’s a remarkable value at $5 a month; for Apple, it’s a new way to monetize the 1.5 billion active devices it has sold. Arcade’s excellence is the latest sign of how adept the company has become at ser­vices, a powerful growth business that hit a record $12.5 billion in revenue in the last quarter of 2019.

About the author

Harry McCracken is the technology editor for Fast Company, based in San Francisco. In past lives, he was editor at large for Time magazine, founder and editor of Technologizer, and editor of PC World.

