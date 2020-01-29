How design could stop the scourge of FOMO

Fear of missing out, or FoMO , is commonly described as that anxious feeling you get when you think other people might be having a good time without you. Excessive FoMO is closely related to symptoms of behavioral addiction . It often leads to undesirable behavior such as the constant checking of social media, even in an inappropriate context, such as while driving, and becoming overly preoccupied with reactions to online posts and messages.

Our new research has identified the main triggers of this psychological phenomenon, the contexts in which it happens, and the types of fears involved in it. We have also suggested new design features that social media platforms could introduce to minimize this most modern form of social anxiety.

Humans are fundamentally social creatures. Our identity, beliefs, and behaviors come from and are shaped by our interactions with others, from those we know well, to fleeting moments of eye contact with the strangers we walk past on the street. Previous generations may have had periods of respite from the social world. But the emergence of social media platforms and smartphones means access to social information and interaction, 24 hours a day, has never been easier.

This constant flow of interaction has an effect, and despite the adage that nothing on the internet ever goes away, social information can expire and become less meaningful after time. For example, ongoing group chats, live streaming, and direct messages that expect an immediate answer. When people fail to keep up with all these battling messages and streams, FoMO rears its ugly head.

FoMO subcategories

In our research, we looked at the situations and contexts in which FoMO may be triggered and what fears are encountered.

FoMO as a singular concept is an oversimplification. In contrast to the common idea of FoMO happening due to disconnection from the internet and social media (for reasons such as losing signal or a dead battery), we found that it often happens when people are indeed connected. For example, when people have multiple devices and social media accounts and have little time or desire to check them all, they may fear missing important messages and events.

FoMO can also happen when people get frustrated by others not responding, despite receiving and reading messages. They may fear that they have missed out on previous interactions and missed out on the chance to show empathy. In addition to these, we discovered a number of subfears, such as: