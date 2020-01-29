China coronavirus update: Flights canceled, death toll, and how it compares to the flu

The strangely-still-unnamed coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, had a busy 24 hours, expanding its human reach by roughly 25%. Here’s everything you need to know:

The virus continues to be called 2019-nCoV or “novel coronavirus.” Typically the World Health Organization collaborates on virus names to avoid regionally disparaging names, such as Ebola, named after an African river, and MERS, which stood for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, also a coronavirus.

Memo to WHO: Today would be a really wonderful day to provide a name.