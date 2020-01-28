A petition to add Kobe Bryant to the NBA’s logo has 2 million signatures

After NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter 13-year old Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday, many are grappling with the sudden loss of a player whose 20-year career, with near as many records broken, changed the game of basketball.

Now, there’s a petition circulating to redesign the NBA logo to feature Bryant’s silhouette, which would make Bryant the main visual representation of the league’s brand as a whole. And it’s gaining a lot of momentum—with over 2,000,000 people signing on to the petition as of this writing.

Visually, it wouldn’t be an earth-shattering change. The NBA has always prioritized the individual player as part of its visual brand: The original logo, designed in 1969 by Alan Siegel, founder of Siegel+Gale, centered on the active silhouette of Jerry West, who played in the NBA from 1960 to 1974. More recently, New York-based design agency The Original Champions of Design took a scalpel to the logo in 2017, making slight alterations but maintaining the overall look and feel established decades before.

1.5 Million people have signed a petition to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant ❤

Now, designers are sharing their own logo redesigns on Twitter with the hashtag #KobeLogo and #ChangetheLogo. Snoop Dogg posted “New logo. @nba lets do this right.” And Usher wrote “Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it.”

Designer Tyson Beck, who had actually created the illustration used as the key art for the petition more than two years ago, told me via email that “Kobe would be the perfect person for the NBA to update its silhouette of in its logo.”

What does the designer of the NBA’s official logo think? Bobby C. Martin, founding partner of Original Champions of Design, didn’t get into specifics of whether the logo should be redesigned, but he did tell me that the enthusiasm “goes to show how much Kobe was loved.” The NBA did not return a request for comment by press time.