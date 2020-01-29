These before-and-after aerial photos of Australia show the devastating impact of the bushfires

The bushfires that have torn through Australia over the past few months have been among the worst in its history, resulting in the deaths of at least 33 people and a billion animals, along with the destruction of some 2,500 homes. The damage is almost impossible to calculate—according to the Guardian, 7.7 million hectares have been burned during the 2019-2020 fire season so far, and it’s not over yet.
To help raise awareness about the extent of the damage, Nearmap, an Australia-based company that provides aerial images and data insights to businesses, shared before-and-after images of some of the areas heavily damaged by the fires in New South Wales. The images below offer a sense of the devastation from a safe distance. For the countless lives affected by the fires, the impact is all too close up.
Before: July 21, 2019. After: November 27, 2019.
Before: July 24, 2019. After: November 27, 2019.
Before: July 30, 2018. After: November 11, 2019.
Before: July 21, 2019. After: November 27, 2019.
Before: July 21, 2019. After: November 27, 2019.