This real-time China coronavirus map lets you track the outbreak live as it happens

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering have created a live map and dashboard , allowing you to track the global spread of the deadly coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China. The map updates data daily from the World Health Organization and the respective centers for disease control in the U.S., Europe, and China, among others.

Know that the number of infected patients may be low due to a shortage of test kits in China.

As of the latest CDC report:

5 people have tested positive in the U.S., and 110 people are under watch in 26 states, a number that “will only increase”

No person-to-person transmission has taken place in the U.S.

Over 2,400 travelers entering the U.S. have been screened, both to identify the ill and educate travelers about symptoms.

There’s no need to worry about packages shipped from China: The CDC confirmed that coronavirus cannot be transmitted through the mail over days or weeks.

Check out the coronavirus tracking tool here.