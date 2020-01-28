Apple and Netflix are reportedly interested in buying MGM’s film assets including ‘James Bond’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The future of video consumption is undoubtedly streaming and with another handful of major streaming services set to debut this year, every company already involved in the streaming biz is looking to beef up their content to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

With that in mind, film giant MGM is reportedly looking to unload their content catalog while everyone is in buying mode. MGM’s catalog includes major brands like the ‘James Bond’ series of films, ‘Rocky,’ ‘RoboCop,’ ‘Mad Max,’ and television series including ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ And who might be interested in acquiring those top-tier titles? Apple and Netflix, according to a report from CNBC.

Both tech giants have held “preliminary” talks with MGM about its content library, two sources told CNBC. The talks were held to gauge Apple’s and Netflix’s interest in an acquisition, the reports says, yet it’s unknown if either company had expressed a clear interest in obtaining the properties or if further talks have happened. However, given that the two companies at least met with MGM, it suggests they are open to the possibility.

Out of the two tech companies, Netflix seems more likely to buy MGM’s assets than Apple. That’s because Netflix relies on a large trove of third-party content on its service–and many studios are pulling said content as they opt to open their own streaming services. Apple, on the other hand, so far has only offered completely original content on its Apple TV Plus streaming service. However, big household name properties like ‘James Bond’ might be too hard for the iPhone maker to resist.