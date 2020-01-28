advertisement
advertisement

Video: Davos 2020: CEO, Disrupt Thyself

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Vas Narasimhan, M.D., James M. Loree, Jennifer Morgan, C Vijayakumar on disruption in their respective industries. Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life