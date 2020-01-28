advertisement
advertisement

Video: We come from the future: How companies thrive in 2030

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Anand Birje, Kalyan Kumar, Rahul Singh and Rachel Powers in conversation with Stephanie Mehta. Davos Dialogues, a series of editorial panels, videos, and news coverage, is produced in partnership with HCL Technologies.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life