How to design the perfect cup of coffee, according to science

Have you ever wondered why the coffee you make at home tastes different from the drinks you buy in cafés? Or why coffee from the same place can taste different throughout the week? You may be quick to blame the barista for changing the recipe, but our recent study, published in Matter , suggests that this variation is down to an inherent inconsistency of common brewing methods.

Luckily, we believe we have discovered a path to making a great espresso—to your taste—every time.

The quality of a cup of coffee depends on the coffee’s variety and origin, its roast, and the water chemistry. The brewing method also plays a critical role in determining the overall flavor. Espresso is certainly the most complicated brewing method because it requires precise measurements. However, espresso also happens to underpin all coffee menus, as it is the basis for lattes and cappuccinos.

To make espresso, hot water is forced through a finely-ground bed of coffee. The barista makes decisions about how much coffee and water to use, and how finely the coffee is ground. The machine’s water pressure, temperature, and brew volume are also crucial when it comes to taste. Together, these parameters control the relative proportion of around 2,000 different chemicals—a delicate balancing act.

Yet, even if the barista does everything perfectly, there remain large variations between espresso shots made following the same recipe. One shot may taste like raspberries and dark chocolate, and the next like motor oil. And while everyone has different flavor preferences, we believe we have derived a procedure to help the barista out, and achieve the flavor profile they intended, every single time.

Mathematics to the rescue

Our research team—which involved a team of mathematicians, chemists, materials scientists, and baristas—formulated a mathematical model to simulate the brewing of an espresso in realistic café conditions. We used this to make predictions of how much of the solid coffee ultimately ends up dissolved in the cup. This percentage—known as the extraction yield—is the key metric used by the coffee industry to assess different coffee recipes.

Solving a series of equations, we found that our model accurately predicts extraction yields that we see in real life, except when the coffee is ground very finely. This is because water flow through the espresso bed is quite unpredictable, resulting in sections of the bed becoming clogged. In other words, parts of the coffee are underextracted (low extraction yield), while others are overextracted (high extraction yield).