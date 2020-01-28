Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial transforms its do-gooder gesture into an ad stunt

One of the most significant costs holding back traditional farmland from becoming organic is the sheer cost of that transition for farmers, which is often insurmountable.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, of course, understands this as well as any brand of premium suds can, given its status as the first national beer brand to be USDA-certified organic.

For its forthcoming Super Bowl ad, then, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is pledging to help offset some of those costs to farmers who want to go organic.

There’s only one catch: It’ll only do it with your help.

The deal is that for every six-pack of Pure Gold you, Joe Six-Pack, buy (that’s about $8 at Target), AB InBev, the $129 billion market-cap global beverage conglomerate, will pay to convert six square feet of farmland to organic. Six beers for you, six square feet of land for a farmer.

It’s an attractive proposition! What better way to utilize a marketing budget than to offer us beer drinkers an incentive to buy their brew that also gives our enviro-conscience a snuggle? It’s quite a departure from Zoe Kravitz’s beer-inspired ASMR ad from last year’s big game, but it also aligns pretty well with AB Inbev’s 2025 sustainability goals. Last year, Budweiser, a sister brand in the AB InBev stable, used some of its 2019 Super Bowl time to celebrate its commitment to renewable energy.

The new Pure Gold ad has that same feel-good factor, but at least at first, I also caught the whiff of something that felt like emotional extortion: Buy a six-pack, or else farmers will keep dumping chemical fertilizers into the earth! Just as when brands offer to give a backpack to a child in need of one for every backpack sold, the question arises, why not just buy those kids the backpacks they need and then use the goodwill from that decision as a marketing device? Here the question is, why not fund as many farmers’ organic transitions as possible and then create a Super Bowl spot from their inspiring stories?