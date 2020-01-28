This is where there are the most Hispanic executives (and it’s not where you think)

Many organizations have prioritized workplace equality and access to high-paying, executive level jobs for minority groups in recent years.

Statistics from 2017 show that Hispanics make up 17% of the labor force. However, they occupy only 4.3% of executive positions in the U.S. Hispanic representation is roughly equal to that of black executives and somewhat lower than Asian American executives. The gap between the labor force and executive representation is wider among Hispanics than any other group. Executive jobs offer salary–$155,586 on average–benefits, and job security that simply are not available in lower-level positions. They also offer the power to drive initiatives, including those focused on diversity. Where do the Hispanic executives work? Pittsburgh is the only large city in the U.S. to nearly reach equity. Hispanics comprise 1.3% of the city’s executive workforce and 1.4% of its overall labor market. That low overall representation is a trend among cities with the best equity. Four out of five American cities with the most equitable representation: Pittsburgh, Detroit, St. Louis, and Cincinnati have Hispanic populations of less than 4%. These findings fall in line with our earlier research showing that minority representation in executive positions is highest in areas with the lowest minority population.

The final city in the top five, Miami, stands out for its high representation of Hispanic executives at 24.6% and high percentage of Hispanics in the overall workforce at 44.1%. Miami is also an anomaly among other large cities with Hispanic workforces such as Houston–43% overall labor force and 10.3% executive representation–and Los Angeles with 34.2% labor force and 8% executive. Driving Miami’s high representation is likely the city’s strong economic connections to Central and South America, which favors Hispanic cultural background and Spanish language capability among top executives. This is especially true with regards to the many media-based companies located in Miami, such as Telemundo, which targets consumers throughout the Spanish-speaking world. Trends at the bottom So how do things look at the other end of the scale?

Diversity matters Research indicates that boardroom diversity can positively impact both profitability and job satisfaction within companies, in particular by bridging the divide between company executives and lower-level employees. With recent reports showing stagnation in the overall number of Hispanic executives nationwide, it’s particularly important for cities and companies to consider what more can be done to bring more Hispanics into the boardroom. Cities might bolster Hispanic business participation and entrepreneurship by helping build business incubator programs, supporting Hispanic business development groups, and promoting educational opportunities at area universities. To make change, Hispanic workers need to be employed in positions that feed into the highest company levels. Currently, 8% of all managerial and 6% of all professional positions in the U.S. are Hispanic, far below their labor market share of 17%. Overriding these discrepancies means acknowledging cultural blindspots that often exclude Hispanic workers, such as non-Latino employers recognizing unconscious biases in their communication styles and providing opportunities to professionally use Hispanic cultural competencies.

