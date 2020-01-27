These superfan brothers spent 8 years creating a shot-for-shot remake of ‘Toy Story 3’

WHO: Brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew

WHY WE CARE: Two brothers from Iowa have officially raised the bar for fan-made, shot-for-shot remakes with their live-action/stop-motion-animation version of Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 3 that took a staggering eight years to complete.

Morgan and Mason McGrew started Toy Story 3 IRL in the summer of 2011 as a pure labor of love.

“It all started after my brother and I had seen Toy Story 3 on its opening night. It instantly became our favorite film and, you could say an obsession kinda ensued,” Morgan said on the Facebook page for the project. “I finally realize [sic] that Toy Story 3 was more than just my favorite film. It actually was kinda my life.”

Naturally, the McGrew brothers’ remake of Toy Story 3 would involve toys from the franchise—but that also meant employing the painstaking process of stop-motion.

Stop-motion animation is a painstakingly laborious process that requires a big team of trained, highly skilled experts to capture just a few seconds of action. So for two teens shooting on iPhones, their experiment became a production that spanned nearly a decade. But there were signs along the way that let the McGrew brothers know their efforts wouldn’t be in vain.