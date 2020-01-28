5 questions to ask before you rehire a former employee

In the search for talent, great hires may be closer than you think—including your former employees. In a recent ZenBusiness study, 57% of employers said they would rather rehire a former employee than an equally qualified new applicant and more than three-quarters (76%) of those who have done so were glad they did.

Employees like the idea, too. Nine in 10 employees would consider working for a former employer, and the average “boomerang” employee gets a 20% bump in salary, according to the survey.

Former employees tend to know the ropes and can often get up to speed quicker than a brand-new employee, says David Lewis, CEO of Norwalk, Connecticut-based HR consulting firm OperationsInc. The company has 94 employees, and Lewis says he’s rehired roughly 20 “boomerang” employees over the course of the company.

When good employees leave the company on positive terms, he sends an email message wishing them well and encouraging other employees to do the same. Then, he typically keeps in touch with them. He says, on a handful of occasions, “there’s almost this level of relief on the other end of the phone saying, ‘Actually, I’m really kind of glad you called because it’s not going all that great,'” he says. “I’m just immediately like, ‘Well let’s just be very clear, if you want to come back, you can come back.'”

But there are some caveats and considerations, he admits. Here are five questions to ask before you rehire a boomerang employees.

Why did they leave?

Hiring back an employee who has gone out into the world and gotten some new experience or made some notable achievements could offer some benefits, says Mark Kluger, founding partner at the management-side employment law firm Kluger Healey. But if the reason the employee left was involuntary termination, you’ll obviously want to think about the circumstances related to that action. “Any time somebody has been terminated, there’s presumably good reason for it,” Kluger says. Other times, employees leave because they think the grass is greener somewhere else. If that’s not the case, they may return with a new appreciation for the company.

Lewis recommends thinking carefully about the reasons and manner in which the employee left. It there was something or someone who made them dissatisfied with the company, and that situation or person is still in place, then it’s likely similar issues will arise again, he says.