I launched a business. Can I retroactively find a cofounder?

Q. I have been working on a startup totally on my own. I’ve been bootstrapping it with my own money, and soft launched it with enough initial success to make me feel like I’m onto something. I think it would be beneficial to have a cofounder, but how do I find such a person at this point?

—Founder of a consumer-based startup

Dear Founder,

You ask an important question. You’re not alone in discovering that building a business is hard work and can be lonely. It’s easier (though never easy) with the right partner by your side.

The best of all worlds is finding a cofounder whom you already know, someone you have worked with before, and someone you trust and know inside and out. Greatness often happens with someone you have already collaborated with. Consider how Jerry Yang and David Filo worked together in school before building Yahoo!

I recommend you start this cofounder search with something simple—a list of 10 people you would love to spend every day with working on a meaningful problem and building something magical. (If you can’t do that, you are a long way from finding a cofounder.)

You might think that the people on your list wouldn’t join you—telling yourself that they already have a job, they can’t take a risk, or some other story. If that’s the case, it’s time to change your thinking. You have to see what you are working on as an opportunity of a lifetime. As a founder, you have to view each potential partner and employee as someone you are giving something very precious to—maybe a 50-yard line ticket to the Super Bowl. You’re going to change the trajectory of this person’s life.