  5:45 pm

Trump’s Space Force logo is a total rip-off of ‘Star Trek’ and NASA

[Photo: Bettman/Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Back in 2018, the Trump administration first announced that it was creating a Space Force, an initiative that would break off all space-related matters under the Air Force into its own military branch.

The news instantly became fodder for late-night hosts and set into motion an upcoming Netflix comedy series starring and produced by Steve Carell. For the thought leaders who were able to look past the knee-jerk reaction of satire involved with Trump and a cartoonishly titled branch of government must surely be laughing a little bit now with what the Space Force logo looks like.

Trump took to Twitter proudly on Friday to unveil the Space Force logo—and it took no time at all for Twitter to spot its very apparent influences.

Despite consultation with “great military leaders, designers, and others,” as Trump claims in his tweet, the Space Force logo is pretty much a carbon copy of the logo for Starfleet Command, the fictional space organization in Star Trek.

Even more egregiously ridiculous is the fact that the Trump administration’s crack design team legit copy-and-pasted the star patterns from NASA’s logo.

Way to boldly go where others have clearly gone before, Trump.

