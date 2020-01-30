Here are 11 more neighborhoods that have joined the car-free revolution

The automobile is such an important part of American culture, life, and commerce that it can be hard to really grasp all the negative externalities of our driving habits: Commuters in Los Angeles now spend 119 hours each year stuck in unmoving traffic; in Moscow, they spend an average of 210 hours, or nine entire days. There are as many as 2 billion parking spaces in the U.S. (eight times more than there are cars), often on valuable urban land that could otherwise be used—along with excess road space—for housing or parks. Pollution from tailpipes is linked to hundreds of thousands of deaths globally each year. SUVs, alone, now emit more than 700 megatons of greenhouse gases annually, more than the total emissions of the U.K. and the Netherlands. More than 1.25 million people are killed in road crashes each year.

In response, some cities and neighborhoods are beginning to rethink where cars can go—and redesigning streets to prioritize other uses, from public transportation to parks. It’s happening around the world, including on major streets in cities like San Francisco and New York, but happening at the largest scale in several European cities. Here are a few of the most interesting examples.

Amsterdam

The Dutch capital doesn’t plan to fully ban cars. But a 27-point “car-free” agenda will drastically reduce traffic in a city that’s already known for biking and walking. (Even now, less than a quarter of trips take place in a car.) One key step: removing 11,200 parking spots by 2025, and using that space for wider sidewalks and bike lanes, trees, and bike parking. Some streets will be narrowed and blocked off, and the city will issue fewer parking permits. It also plans to redesign roads for better biking, add bike parking at metro stations, and may experiment with free public transit at rush hour. The few cars that are left will soon be electric or otherwise emissions-free—by 2030, Amsterdam will ban all gas and diesel vehicles.

Barcelona

In the Barcelona neighborhood of Poblenau, some former intersections are now playgrounds, and parking spaces and some car lanes have been replaced with benches and potted plants. The neighborhood, transformed in 2016, was the city’s first true “superblock”—a nine-block, tic-tac-toe-shaped section of the city that turns over space for cars to pedestrians, cyclists, and neighbors who want to sit or play outside. Four other superblocks now exist in other Barcelona neighborhoods, some of which are still expanding, and others are in planning. This January, after the city officially declared a climate emergency, it said that it would transform another 15 kilometers of streets to new superblocks. The entire city is also now a low-emissions zone, meaning that older gas and diesel cars now pay a fine if they enter it. It’s designed both to fight climate change and improve the city’s air pollution, which prematurely kills hundreds of residents each year.

Birmingham, U.K.

Birmingham once called itself the U.K.’s “motorway city.” Now, after joining dozens of other global cities in declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the city is working on plans to limit access to cars in its city center, creating a new network of pedestrian streets, and turning space over to bikes and public transit. One part of the strategy involves giving businesses incentives to get rid of their parking lots; the city plans to build thousands of homes on them instead. Other neighborhoods will also restrict traffic, particularly around schools. By 2030, Birmingham plans to be carbon neutral, and reducing car use will be one part of hitting that goal.

Brussels

For the last five years, Brussels has been systematically getting rid of cars in a central zone called “Le Pietonnier,” or “the pedestrian.” Wide boulevards that were filled with heavy traffic are being replaced with tree-planted green spaces, benches, and bike paths lined with café tables. By 2018, black carbon—the soot from car exhaust, which is particularly unhealthy to breathe—had dropped 20% in the area. Unfortunately, pollution correspondingly rose around a ring road as traffic relocated; now, the city plans to also cut off traffic to the ring road. By the end of the year, the final pieces of the central car-free area will be pedestrianized.

Ghent, Belgium

Until recently, some streets in the historic center of the Belgian city of Ghent were choked with so much traffic and air pollution that cafés stopped using outdoor tables—no one wanted to sit outside. In 2017, the city transformed essentially overnight, blocking off traffic in a large area that expanded an older pedestrian zone, and pushing cars in surrounding areas to a ring road. Within a year, the number of cyclists in the city center had grown by 25%. Companies like DHL now use electric cargo bikes to deliver packages. Air pollution sharply dropped. “Personally, I feel like the streets are more alive as they aren’t just for cars anymore,” one resident recently told the Guardian. “More people put their chairs out in the summer to sit on the pavement and talk, and some streets become ‘living streets’ where the kids can play outside, skate, and adults hold barbecues.”