This is how much exercise you need to get to see a benefit to your brain

In any given week, my productivity level tends to hinge on (more or less), the following factors— how well I’ve slept , how healthy I’ve eaten , and how much I’ve moved . When things are hectic, as life sometimes is, exercise is usually the first thing to go. On weeks this happens, my productivity takes a dip. I’m easily distracted, I can’t seem to stay still for long, and it takes me much longer to fall asleep. I’m also grumpier. Let’s just say that I’m not a very fun person to be around when I’ve been sedentary for long periods of time.

Not everyone might share my sensitivity to lack of movement. Still, a quick search into the habits of the most successful people will tell you that many people will link their productivity with their commitment to movement. In 2016, Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus conducted an unscientific experiment on himself to find out how his brain would fare after a month of exercise. The first week, he ran for 45 minutes. He wrote, “immediately after my runs I would feel exceptionally clearheaded, and throughout the remainder of the day I felt like I had a focus that stuck with me even when I was sedentary.”

But what exactly happens to your brain when you break a sweat? What kind of exercise should you do if you want to get the most benefit to not only your body but also your brain? Most importantly, how long do you really need to move each week to be a more mentally resilient and productive individual? Fast Company caught up with two scientists who research exercise and the brain to find out.

How exercise affects your brain

Wendy Suzuki is a neuroscientist at New York University and the cofounder and CEO of BrainBody—a B2B business that quantifies exercise-enhanced brain functions using a cognitive analytics platform. Her interest in exercise and the brain started when she decided to incorporate daily movements into her schedule. As she told Fast Company back in 2016, she’d been on a river rafting trip to Peru, and realized that she was the weakest person in the group, despite being in her mid-thirties. When she got back to New York, she vowed to change her routine of spending all her time in the lab and started exercising regularly. She noticed a significant difference in her concentration levels and shifted her research focus to exercise and cognitive function.

When it comes to the benefits of exercise, “there are immediate effects, long term effects, and prospective effects,” says Suzuki. “I like to say that every time you work out, it’s like you’re giving your brain a wonderfully enhancing bubble bath.” Every time you do some movement that makes your heart rate goes up, “that stimulates the release of a wide range of neurochemicals and neurotransmitters, growth factors. These include serotonin, dopamine, endorphins. All of this relates to a better mood and higher energy score.”

The long-term effect of exercise, according to Suzuki, has to do with its impact on the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, the only two areas where new brain cells are born in adulthood. The hippocampus is critical for one’s memory and is one of the areas most susceptible to aging. The prefrontal cortex is the part of our brains that are responsible for problem solving and coming up with strategies. Exercise stimulates growth factors and stores up cells in both parts of the brain. “You are protecting your brain from aging and neurodegenerative diseases,” says Suzuki. The prospective effect, says Suzuki, is that you’ll continue to see better brain function for a long time.

Finding an exercise regimen for optimal brain health

So, just how much exercise does one need to do for the brain benefits to kick in? A recent study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings from the German Center of Neurodegenerative Disease suggested that 150 minutes of “moderate and regular exercise” a week can slow down cognitive decline in the brain. A 2018 study published by The Lancet Psychiatry found that people who exercised for 45 minutes for three to five times a week saw the most significant benefits to their mental health. Adam Chekroud, one of the authors of the study and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, says that after one goes beyond that threshold, the improvements are minimal.