What you need to know about the two coronavirus cases now in Seattle and Chicago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S.—this one afflicting a woman in Chicago—and expects to find more cases in the coming days. Here’s everything you need to know:
- The CDC is monitoring 63 people in the U.S. in 22 states for possible illness, but says that current risk to the American public is “low.”
- The Chicago woman returned from Wuhan a week ago and has mostly stayed in her home since returning from that visit. She is in her 60s, is not believed to have been contagious when she traveled, and is in stable condition.
- The Seattle case, a man in his 30s, is also stable, and being cared for with the help of a robot.
- Coronavirus has killed at least 26 people and infected over 900. It spreads person to person (including healthcare workers), but does not seem to spread before patients are symptomatic. It takes about 2 weeks after exposure to get sick.
- Wuhan, China (population over 11 million, bigger than New York City) and nearby towns are under travel restrictions, with outbound flights canceled and major roads shut down.
- A vaccine is being developed, but might take a year to become available.
The CDC asks those concerned that they may have coronavirus not to visit healthcare facilities unannounced, but to instead call their doctor beforehand to make arrangements.