Which celebrity can do it all? The Dolly Parton social media challenge has the answer

On Tuesday, the legendary country singer posted a photo grid of herself on Instagram and Twitter in four different styles based on how people present themselves on various social media networks, with a caption that read, “Get you a woman who can do it all.” You should expect nothing less from the woman who wrote “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” on the same day.

Anyway, Parton had a professional photo for Linkedin, a wholesome one for Facebook, artsy black-and-white with some sass for Instagram, and sexy for Tinder.

Get you a woman who can do it all ???? pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Obviously, the goal was probably to go viral, especially since Parton is nominated for two Grammys, which happens to be airing on Sunday. Ironically (or perhaps on brand for the Boomer School of Social Media?), her team didn’t hashtag it. However, the desired effect—to get a rise out of people—was still achieved, because it spawned the #DollyPartonChallenge, and people are going ham.

Celebrities, influencers, brands, and civilians have been posting their own versions of the challenge roasting how we change up our presentation online, and it’s pretty accurate. Here are some of the best responses.