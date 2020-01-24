Apple TV Plus reportedly has more subscribers than Disney Plus

Disney Plus was supposed to be the streaming video service to end all other video streaming services, yet if a report from the Wall Street Journal is right, another streaming video service that launched late last year as well has 10 million more subscribers than Disney Plus. Yes, I’m talking about Apple TV Plus.

According to the Wall Street Journal, an Ampere Analysis study found that Apple’s fledgling Apple TV Plus service garnered an astounding 33.6 million subscribers in the U.S. in Q4 2019. That puts it as the third-most-popular streaming service in America. Here are the top five streaming video services according to the report:

Netflix – 61.3 million U.S. subscribers Amazon Prime Video – 42.2 million U.S. subscribers Apple TV Plus – 33.6 million U.S. subscribers Hulu – 31.8 million U.S. subscribers Disney Plus – 23.2 million U.S. subscribers

To be sure, Apple TV Plus is the video streaming service with the lowest monthly cost at just $4.99, but with only 11 series or movies available at launch in Q4 2019, how on earth did it leapfrog Disney Plus with its catalog of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar offerings (not to mention Baby Yoda)?

The answer probably lies in the fact that Apple began giving away free subscriptions to its Apple TV Plus service to anyone who bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV from mid-September onwards. Given that Apple sells tens of millions of those devices a month, it’s no wonder Apple TV Plus has accumulated so many subscribers already.

However, the real test for Apple will be how many of those subscribers stay on once their year-long free subscription of Apple TV Plus comes to an end.