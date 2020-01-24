The impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump is underway—and here are the best memes so far

Donald Trump officially became the third president in history to be impeached shortly before last Christmas. News of the announcement was dubbed #MerryImpeachmas on Twitter, because it was holiday season, and, well, that’s social media for you.
Now that we’re in the new year, and the trial has kicked into full gear, the Twit-talk has begun again.
“Happy Impeachment Year” doesn’t have a good ring to it, especially three weeks into 2020, but there’s no shortage of snappy hashtags going around. There has been some variation of impeachment-related hashtags trending for the past couple of days since the trial began on Tuesday. So far this week, we’ve seen #TrumpImpeachmentTrial, #GOPCoverup, #MidnightMitch, #MoscowMitch, #MidnightMoscowMitch, #TrumpImpeachment, #AdamSchiffRocks, the more straightforward #ImpeachmentTrials, and #ImpeachTrump has resurfaced.
Sometimes they’re all trending at the same time! Other times, you will catch some version of one or a couple at once, but the one consistent thing about this political circus is that someone always has something to say.
Impeachment commentary ranges from snarky insults to amusing quips in a never-ending flow of word vomit. Here are some of the most interesting tweets that we’ve seen thus far:
Mitch McConnell is a fan not so favorite
May this be exactly how things end for #MoscowMitch #ComplicitTurtle #GOPCoverUp https://t.co/anpzCFckfB
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 21, 2020
#TrumpImpeachmentTrial #MidnightMitchCoverup pic.twitter.com/kirofU7D4J
— Kareem A. Harper (@KareemHarper) January 22, 2020
Mitch McConnell was reported to not even voice any sort of argument but simply standing looking for which souls to harvest next. #impeachtrump pic.twitter.com/PCyLidoLdL
— Gene Aversa (@gene9892) January 23, 2020
Mitch McConnell trying to stay awake at the #ImpeachmentTrials: pic.twitter.com/OM0GU8LRua
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 23, 2020
He voted to remove President Bill Clinton from office for lying about an extramarital affair. How will he vote this time when democracy itself is at stake? @senatemajldr #ImpeachAndRemove #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/r48VBj0vc1
— Devin Nunes' Illegitimate Child (@DevinNunesJr) January 23, 2020
Adam Schiff wowed with his remarks
I think I have a crush on Adam Schiff because he’s so intelligent, thoughtful, wise and patriotic. He’s a breath of fresh air.#AdamSchiffROCKS #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/q00kH6LrYQ
— R. Rebel (@rustilev) January 23, 2020
People want receipts!
Damn right Snoopy #TrumpImpeachmentTrial #CorruptGOP #ImpeachTrump #CorruptGOP pic.twitter.com/snucyMjuwD
— Victoria (@MissyVMG) January 23, 2020
Impeachment trail defies all logic until you realize it’s a coverup by republicans to save their phony bologna jobs and cult leader. #ImpeachmentDay #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/TVLC6iJ5rk
— Scott (@Voygar1) January 22, 2020
#ImpeachmentTrials #TrumpIsGuilty #Trump
Sen. Chuck Schumer said Republicans are saying after yesterday they have heard nothing new; but voted 9 times on Tues for NO new docs or witnesses. pic.twitter.com/WOZ408iY75
— CHSullivan (@sullivancar19) January 23, 2020
And the rest
me trying to work and trying to not watch the trial ???? pic.twitter.com/lh7H3vfXt5
— Alexandra (@qantasbird) January 23, 2020
Me watching #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/GZJtwYNT3h
— Lizzy (@LizChow_) January 22, 2020
"This moment is bigger than any one election, bigger than any one President… This is about ensuring that American elections are decided by the American people." ~ Representative Val Demings#ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/IjMhxGw4uD
— Renita Fisher ???????????????? (@rfrenitaf707) January 23, 2020
#ImpeachmentTrials I'm busy watching the impeachment pic.twitter.com/rx2IgFHHdE
— Richard Rohrer (@Richardrohrer9) January 23, 2020
Mr Big Stuff #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/n1JU6Yn40B
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) January 23, 2020
Catch me if you can
Trump vs the Dems#impeachment #TrumpImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/EIKug1CnHE
— Sweet cat (@statis_man) January 23, 2020
This whole display is literally the message to all of us that trials and the way our justice system is supposed to work really isn't supposed to work that way for certain people.
many of you are co-signing on that right now. Evidence only matters for some. #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/PLASGcJTwn
— Shireen, Harlem's Shuri, In Political Mecca! (@digitalsista) January 23, 2020
Some of the #CrookedGopSenators are complaining about sitting and listening to testimony. 1st and foremost its your d*mn job, so do it without complaining! When I go to #JuryDuty, I sit & listen with an open mind. It's called civic duty. DO YOUR JOB FOR ONCE! #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/bpjRADLC7x
— Drumpfexhaustion – Vote Blue 2020 To Save America (@shopgirl479) January 24, 2020
Republicans during the #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/hq7LR785dZ
— ChaseTheTruth (@chaser232320) January 24, 2020
#ImpeachmentTrials #VoteThemAllOut2020
Every member of the GOP at the impeachment trials when presented with factual evidence of Trumps misconduct, abuse of power and obstruction. pic.twitter.com/GEdjGoc9o4
— David (@davidjag79) January 23, 2020
The rest of the impeachment process should just be a YouTube playlist of hypocritical things the senate republicans and Trump have said recently. #ImpeachmentHearings #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/bwD604RgEE
— Matt (@wmp0222) January 23, 2020
GOP logic #ImpeachmentTrials pic.twitter.com/BuEX68voXh
— Bran Management (@BranManagement) January 24, 2020