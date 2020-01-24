The impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump is underway—and here are the best memes so far

Donald Trump officially became the third president in history to be impeached shortly before last Christmas. News of the announcement was dubbed #MerryImpeachmas on Twitter, because it was holiday season, and, well, that’s social media for you.

Now that we’re in the new year, and the trial has kicked into full gear, the Twit-talk has begun again.

“Happy Impeachment Year” doesn’t have a good ring to it, especially three weeks into 2020, but there’s no shortage of snappy hashtags going around. There has been some variation of impeachment-related hashtags trending for the past couple of days since the trial began on Tuesday. So far this week, we’ve seen #TrumpImpeachmentTrial, #GOPCoverup, #MidnightMitch, #MoscowMitch, #MidnightMoscowMitch, #TrumpImpeachment, #AdamSchiffRocks, the more straightforward #ImpeachmentTrials, and #ImpeachTrump has resurfaced.

Sometimes they’re all trending at the same time! Other times, you will catch some version of one or a couple at once, but the one consistent thing about this political circus is that someone always has something to say.

Impeachment commentary ranges from snarky insults to amusing quips in a never-ending flow of word vomit. Here are some of the most interesting tweets that we’ve seen thus far:

Mitch McConnell is a fan not so favorite