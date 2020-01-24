Soros: Facebook is conspiring to reelect Trump

Facebook is a platform where conspiracy theories are rife. But the latest conspiracy theory puts the social network at the center of it. As Bloomberg reports , billionaire magnate George Soros used his time at Davos to claim that Facebook is conspiring with Donald Trump to make sure the U.S. president is reelected in November.

During his annual Davos speech, Soros said:

I think there is a kind of informal mutual assistance operation or agreement developing between Trump and Facebook. Facebook will work together to reelect Trump, and Trump will work to protect Facebook so that this situation cannot be changed, and it makes me very concerned about the outcome for 2020.

It should be noted that Soros didn’t present any evidence for his claim. However, it does seem clear that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to cultivate a good relationship with the president as of late. Trump met with Zuckerberg at the White House in September, and just two months later Trump and Zuckerberg had another secret meeting at the White House. In the time between those two meetings, Zuckerberg decided not to remove Donald Trump’s hate speech from the platform.

Of course, Zuckerberg’s meetings with Trump don’t necessarily mean he’s in cahoots with the president to get him reelected. Big Tech is in the eyes of regulators big time, and a tech CEO cultivating a good relationship with a president is generally seen as a worthwhile business move. On the other hand, some people have said that if Trump does win reelection in 2020, blame Facebook.

It should be noted that Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone took to Twitter after Soros’s claim to say the billionaire’s theory “is just plain wrong.”