How to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards live on CBS without cable

Get ready for the music industry’s biggest night. The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are happening this evening, and it’s a wide-open field—with Bon Iver, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and others all in the running for the coveted gramophone trophy. (You can read the full list of nominees here .)

Alicia Keys returns as host this year, with many of the top nominees also performing live. The 2020 Grammys will take place tonight (Sunday, January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will air on CBS.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the awards live on your phone, computer, or smart TV, you have a few different options. You can stream the telecast directly from the CBS website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android, but you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider.

No pay-TV credentials? Don’t panic. There are other ways to watch CBS, including a number of streaming services that offer the network as part of a bundle. Even better, depending on where you live, you might even be able to stream the awards ceremony for free. Here’s a roundup: