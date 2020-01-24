The CEO of Ralph Lauren is surprisingly excited about people not owning their clothes

Take a look inside your closet right now. How many sections do you see? If the answer is “just one,” don’t worry—you’re probably about average. But Patrice Louvet, the CEO of Ralph Lauren, would like you to know that you might need to rethink your use of closet space in the very near future.

“If you fast-forward five years from now, 10 years from now, it’s very likely that your closet is going to look like it has three distinct sections,” Louvet said this morning at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

What does he mean by that? Louvet said the wardrobe of a typical consumer will consist of three categories: rented clothes, pre-owned clothes, and new clothes. And despite running a massive fashion brand that made $6.3 billion in revenue last year, Louvet is surprisingly bullish on the idea that not everyone these days wants to buy new clothes, or even own them.

“Consumers today are not necessarily excited about owning, particularly the younger population,” Louvet said. “We see that across categories—whether that’s cars or real estate—and it’s true also in clothes.”

He cites the emergence of rental platforms like Rent the Runway and Nuuly, and he’s especially keen on the former. He said clothes from across Ralph Lauren’s portfolio are available to rent on the service, and he’s found it a great way to get consumers to sample the brand without necessarily having to commit.

“This thing is actually gaining momentum,” Louvet says of Rent the Runway. “It’s amazing to me, as I meet people, how many people are actually leveraging that platform.”

As for category number two—pre-owned or vintage clothes—Louvet cites the popularity of online marketplaces such as The RealReal. He says Ralph Lauren benefits from the secondhand trend because the marketplace relies on fashion brands that are both timeless and have a long history, although he admits he’s personally skeptical of the concept.