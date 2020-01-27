How to tell a compelling story in a business setting

When you were a child, you probably had a favorite story. My daughter loved The Wizard, the Fairy and the Magic Chicken. Now that you’ve grown up, you may still love a good story —maybe a novel you read recently, or a movie you saw.

But if someone asks you to tell a story in a business setting, you might be a little confused. How do you tell a story about your latest quarterly results or your big data analysis? You don’t have catchy characters, and you definitely don’t have dramatic plots.

But there is a way to tell your business stories compellingly. Here are some tips for doing so with ease and impact.

Establish your character

Every compelling story has a main character, so that’s where you should start. In a business presentation, that character is you. What kind of protagonist are you? Are you the dynamic leader? Are you the brilliant analyst? Are you the dedicated team builder? You can choose to be any character you want, as long as you’re consistent and authentic.

You might be wondering, how would you cast yourself as a protagonist in your role? Here’s an example. I recently went to New York to meet with the VP of communications of a big-league company. I imagined how I should “be” in a way that communicated the qualities you’d expect in a speaking coach—poise, precision, and instant gravitas—but also distinguished me. I knew I had 3-5 seconds to establish my “character,” to make the sale. My “character” worked. I made the sale.

The first challenge is determining how to establish your character in the first 3-5 seconds. How do you project the image of sales leader—but with your special style? How does a sales leader walk? How do you walk? Every time you make your presentation and tell your story, you need to present your character consistently and authentically.

Get to your issue immediately

This might sound counterintuitive, but a compelling story needs to start at the end. In the crime drama television series Columbo, each episode always began with the murder. Peter Falk, the actor who plays the police detective lieutenant, always got to the dead body immediately.