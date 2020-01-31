The biggest mistake people make when checking references

In a tight labor market, one of the most overlooked parts of the interview process is conducting reference checks. Because they’re done near the end of the interview process, after the decision makers have met and vetted the candidate, they’re typically breezed through, and viewed as something to check off a list rather than a valuable tool to prevent a bad hiring decision.

The reference questions will vary based on whom you are speaking with; however, there’s one common mistake many have in common: they’re surface-level. Here are eight examples of reference questions that can help to get a more realistic preview of the candidate and avoid making a bad hire.

When was the last time they conducted a performance review?

If conducting a reference for a management-level position, ask about a recent time the candidate gave a performance review and if they had to give difficult feedback. When hiring for leadership positions, companies want someone who has managed the entire employee lifecycle from hiring, training, and coaching to handling tough situations and even terminations.

One of the most underrated skills in management is the ability to have tough conversations effectively, whether it’s putting an employee on a performance improvement plan or letting them go. This question can help the hiring manager gauge how the candidate has handled this in previous roles.

Tell me about the last performance review they’ve received?

On the flipside, depending on who the reference is—human resources or the candidate’s current boss—ask about recent performance reviews they’ve conducted with the candidate. There are a couple of reasons for this: When discussing a performance review, it lays out what the strengths and weaknesses were, and whether they either maintained their strengths or improved upon their weaknesses overtime.

Something else to consider is if a reference says the candidate was put on a performance improvement plan or got a bad performance review, you can ask how they reacted toward negative feedback. If the reference can’t point out one example, it could just be that they’re still bitter about the employee quitting.

What are their training needs?

This question is twofold. If the reference mentions either a soft or hard skill that is a bare minimum requirement expected of all employees at your organization, it may not be a good match. For instance, if effective verbal communication is a soft skill someone in the role must have, hiring a candidate who needs training on that will not work.