Profoundly strong: the makings of a hurricane-resistant home

Television personality Tyler Harcott joins Linton to show viewers what it takes to build a “profoundly strong” home. You will see how Deltec builds houses that can withstand sustained wind gusts of 185 MPH without sacrificing aestethics. Their unique circular design gives great flexibility in the ultimate look of the homes.

Deltec Homes President Steve Linton thinks differently and builds homes that reflect his unique way of looking at the world. His homes are beautiful and, more importantly, are engineered to survive even the fiercest weather.

