  2:34 pm
  • ford transit

Revolutionizing the restaurant industry, one lobster at a time

Luke’s Lobster’s secret to innovation is owning every aspect of its supply chain, from pier to plate

By FastCo Works

Unlike most restaurant businesses, Luke’s Lobster is 100 percent responsible for every aspect of its supply chain. No middlemen here. This hands-on, transparent approach is its secret to innovation—and great tasting food.

In this video, television personality Tyler Harcott gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the story behind what well may be the world’s best known lobster roll and the people who make it happen. Luke’s Lobster co-founder and CEO Luke Holden, a third-generation fisherman, shows Harcott what it takes to get fresh seafood from the ocean, to his customers—rain or shine, sleet or snow.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

