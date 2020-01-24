Hiring managers use a screening tool that’s dangerous and possibly illegal

It shouldn’t require an act of bravery to update a LinkedIn profile. For domestic violence survivors, however, safety in the aftermath of an abusive relationship often depends on becoming unfindable, a status incompatible with the nature of professional networking platforms, social media activity, and career building in general. Recovery and survival, on the other hand, depend on the community, connection, and financial resources that social media platforms now facilitate.

I understand this dilemma of invisibility all too well. I moved to New York City after leaving an abusive relationship in 2012 precisely because the city’s size made me feel unfindable. I knew only one person there, and I looked forward to starting over with anonymity as my protection.

The snag in this plan? In order to develop the social and professional networks which were crucial to my survival, I needed to “exist,” and existing in a digital era means doing things such as following others and letting them follow you on Instagram, tagging and being tagged in posts that signal community, and connecting on sites such as LinkedIn. Through these networks, one becomes known, not to mention verifiable. Access to larger networks unfolds in this way and, perhaps most importantly when starting a new life, connections to employment become easier.

I am comfortable talking about it now, but I didn’t want to be known as a survivor of domestic violence in my new life. I didn’t want to deal with the misunderstanding and stigma survivors face, and I didn’t want that singular experience to define me. As the news cycles show us, survivors are wise to question how the world that both produces and protects abusers will receive our stories.

That risk makes it hard to say to a new connection, “Oh sure, let’s follow each other! Just please don’t tag me in anything or post my picture anywhere identifiable or use my name because I’m trying to hide from someone who may or may not be dangerous and looking for me.”

The risk peaks when that connection could lead to a career opportunity. A new survey from global staffing firm Accountemps finds that “senior managers are most impressed when candidates connect with current employees at the company of interest via social media (49%) and provide access to an online portfolio or personal website (47%).”

Other studies on the use of social media in hiring practices show that not having a digital footprint is a threat to one’s economic survival. This CareerBuilder.com study from 2017 showed that, from a group of over 2,300 employers, 70% conduct research on prospects using social media. Of that 70%, more than half (54%) report that they have decided not to hire a candidate based on their social media profiles. Here’s the kicker: 57% report they are less likely to pursue a candidate if they lack a social media presence.