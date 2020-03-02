6 stylish plastic-bag alternatives to take on your next grocery run

Nonbiodegradable plastic bags, already banned in Hawaii and California, do not disintegrate and are responsible for harming wildlife, polluting the oceans, and foiling recycling efforts. Here are six easy and stylish alternatives that can be reused on every shopping run.

Baggu Bags

The design of these lightweight nylon bags is based on the plastic shopping bag. But Baggu bags are made to hold two to three times as much as a standard grocery bag and come in colorful patterns and designs. They can also be folded into a small pouch and easily stored inside a handbag or pocket.

From $12, baggu.com

Bake House No. 7 Market

New York state is also imposing a 5-cent tax on paper bags in some counties. Replace them with a zero-waste cotton tote from Peg and Awl. The deep washable canvas bag is perfect for carrying groceries and comes in seven different sizes.