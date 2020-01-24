How to build a better capitalism: Be a Trojan horse

Capitalism has had a pretty good run. Just ask Buffett, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and the Koch brothers. They, like the Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, and the Gettys before them, have benefited from an economic system that brands winners and losers with green arrows pointing up and red arrows pointing down.

On a global scale, when it comes to accumulating nearly unfathomable wealth, a very small number of people’s arrows have pointed up, whereas more than half the planet’s population have arrows pointing down.

But the tides are shifting. Calls for a new economic model—one that closes the inequality gap and aligns with social good movements, such as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—are ringing from the campaign trail in Des Moines to the Alpine peaks of Davos, where the 50th World Economic Forum takes place this week.

Enlightened CEOs know that these reform-minded calls for change have to be answered, and that the current model of capitalism is unsustainable. They also know that they can’t make empty promises: Siemens’s Joe Kaeser demonstrated in recent weeks how PR disasters can occur when CEOs overcommit on societal topics yet underdeliver. The question that remains for these executives, then, is how do we move from announcements into action?

There is a path forward: More and more companies are using their resources, expertise, and assets to develop new ways to take on social or environmental problems—solutions with a business model at heart. The solutions are driven by dedicated employees who take on an entrepreneurial role within their company. These “social intrapreneurs” don’t answer to shareholder metrics—they are, with the CEO’s blessing, creating social businesses, which are 100% focused on solving a societal problem and reinvesting profits.

My first exposure to social business occurred about a dozen years ago. My then-position as business consultant had groomed me for a profit-at-all-costs mindset, but then I heard the father of microcredit, Muhammad Yunus, speak about an astonishing new venture that his Grameen organization was launching with global food giant Danone. They were creating the most affordable and nutritious yogurt that Danone had ever produced, specifically to alleviate malnutrition in Bangladeshi children. Almost immediately, I went to Bangladesh to observe social business with my own eyes.

I was inspired by this idea of using the might and knowledge of corporate giants to solve real problems.” Saskia Bruysten

I saw that it was indeed working for the target demographic: the nutrient-enriched yogurt led to a statistical reduction of stunting in its malnourished young consumers. But those eating the yogurt were not the only winners: I also learned from Danone employees that this initiative had many other unintended benefits for Danone itself. The R&D department, accustomed to focusing on affluent Westerners, had never before been tasked with developing a product for the world’s poorest. The new effort yielded a product with a much longer shelf life for unrefrigerated Bangladeshi shops, a corn-starch cup to avoid plastics waste, and a new formula to mask the unpleasant taste of healthy iodine. This flurry of reverse innovations was easily transferred to the core business.