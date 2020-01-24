Netflix’s ‘The Goop Lab’ is branded content—and maybe the future of media

In the trailer for the new Netflix show The Goop Lab, which launches on the streamer today , we see star and company founder Gwyneth Paltrow laughing with colleagues in the Goop offices. As footage of Goop head of content Elise Loehnen meditating and getting facial acupuncture rolls, she says, “What we try to do at Goop is to explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary.”

Paltrow is then heard asking her team, “Are you guys ready to go out into the field and make a ruckus?” Later, in a boardroom, she says, “We’re here one time, one life, how can we really milk the shit out of this?”

It’s a question that applies equally to both any individual and also Goop itself and this very show.

Branded video masquerading as prestige TV

Each episode of The Goop Lab features company staffers checking out a variety of wellness fads, tools, techniques, and teachings. My colleague KC Ifeanyi describes it as “like a deep dive into a Goop article with emotional narratives woven throughout.” As Loehnen told Ifeanyi, “I know that the people who are big fans of the brand will love the show and feel like they’re able to go a little bit deeper on some of these topics that they’re already familiar with,” she said. “But my hope for the show is that for all the people who have heard of us through some big media moment that’s probably not that emblematic of who we really are as a brand [will think about us differently]. It might inspire them to examine their own triggers.”

The Goop Lab, then, isn’t just about entertaining and informing us on, say, using magic mushrooms to manage anxiety, but more broadly it’s a brand marketing play for Goop itself.

Here Goop joins a growing list of media brands, including BuzzFeed, Vox Media, and the New York Times, which have been branching out into broadcast and streaming TV to promote and expand their particular brand of content creation while simultaneously providing platforms like Netflix an immediately credible, recognizable name and reputation to tie in new programming content.

For some, it appears to have succeeded. In her review on Vulture, Jen Chaney writes, “There are moments when the show can come across like an extended Goop recruitment video. . . . To a far greater extent than I imagined, The Goop Lab actually makes it possible to be slightly less cynical about Goop.”