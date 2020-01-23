Watch this web series that brilliantly reimagines Netflix’s ‘You’ through a Brooklyn lens

WHAT: You From…Brooklyn?

WHY WE CARE: Lately, filmmakers have been churning out clever concept trailers that reimagine popular TV shows and films. There was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air movie that set the classic ’90s show in modern-day Los Angeles. And there was that mashup of Fresh Prince and Jordan Peele’s Us, a play on actor Janet Hubert, aka the original Aunt Viv, being replaced during the run of the show. But those were just trailers that left the internet begging for the real thing.

It seems filmmaker Karl Lunsford is giving us what we want out of the gate with his web series You From…Brooklyn?, a sendup of Netflix’s wildly popular show You.

You, which was cancelled after its first season on Lifetime, only to find a rich second life on Netflix (an estimated 54 million households tuned into season 2), stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a bookstore manager in New York City who becomes dangerously infatuated (i.e., reaches stalker status) with an aspiring writer (Elizabeth Lail).

Lunz takes that premise and puts it through a more Brooklyn lens, with Josiah (Malak Lunsford) growing increasingly obsessed with Mercedes (Alexa Leighton) at a neighborhood grocery store. Lunz posted the first episode to Twitter earlier this week, and it has racked up 228k likes and almost 70k retweets.

“I can’t see your lace front. Classy,” Josiah muses, imitating You‘s creepy narration style as Mercedes shops the aisles. “I wonder if you took the bus here? I can carry the bags. You can hop the turnstile. We can be the Brooklyn Queen and Slim.”