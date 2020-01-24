Kondo megafans, Ikea will now pay you $100 an hour to spark joy

PKW—you know, phone, keys, wallet. It’s a little note-to-self to track down all your essentials before heading out the door. Depending on the state of your home, these things can be relatively hard to find—and unsurprisingly, I’m not the only one that needs help keeping things organized.

Tidiness as both organizational skill and character builder has become a pop-culture trend: A&E’s Hoarders shows extreme cases of uncleanliness as personal crisis; interior designer Bobby Berk makes over homes and lives on Queer Eye; and each T-shirt you fold using queen of clean Marie Kondo’s KonMari method brings you one step closer to home holiness. “We waste 5,000 hours of our life looking for things at home,” claims Swedish flatpack furniture company Ikea, which is jumping on the bandwagon to clear out clutter.

Hej, do you have a flair for decluttering, an eye for organisation and desire to tidy? If so, we we’d love to hear from… Posted by IKEA on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Ikea Australia is hiring 10 “tidy technicians” to organize homes throughout Australia using the company’s solutions, tips, and strategies. (Though in a blog post with a “KonMari expert” the company says “For Ikea, of course, organizing has always been in vogue.”) The job listing seeks applicants that have qualities such as “a flair for decluttering, an eye for organization, and a desire to tidy.” Ikea is also looking for applicants that derive a sense of purpose from a well-ordered home, and that recognize the emotional impact of tidiness, saying “We want to alleviate the stresses within the home so that Aussies can enjoy their space and live a better life at home; improving their overall wellbeing.”

The 10 new hires will go through “Ikea Tidy Training,” to familiarize them with the company’s products and tools, and will be paid at a starting rate of $150 AUD (about $100 U.S.) an hour based on experience and expertise, according to Australia’s the Chronicle. Not too shabby, though the role is a temp position.

If nothing makes you happier than a well-organized home—perhaps your closet is sorted by color, or you have labeled baskets to organize cold-weather gear in your mudroom, or you typically know where your phone, keys, and wallet are—this could be the job for you. Applications for the tidy trainer role (and your opportunity to “create happiness” one drawer, closet, and home at a time) close January 30.