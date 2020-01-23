advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:04 am

NBCUniversal’s dismal profit losses are not just about ‘Cats’

NBCUniversal’s dismal profit losses are not just about ‘Cats’
[Photo: courtesy of Universal Pictures]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Comcast’s earnings report is not the cat’s meow for its NBCUniversal unit. The company behind Cats announced some dismal fourth-quarter numbers, with its film unit down 49% from the same period last year.

advertisement

The antihero of this story is Cats, the film that cost $95 million to make and opened in the U.S. to a box office take of just $6.5 million. Rather than being a cash cow, it is expected to lose $70 million. Last holiday season, Universal distributed Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch, which cost $75 million to make and earned over $500 million worldwide.

Cats was released late in the quarter, so it’s not entirely to blame for the miss. In fact, the studio unit’s revenue was down 9.2% for the entire year.

Who is pocketing that box-office cash? Disney. The company acquired 20th Century Fox last year and took in a whopping 38% of the domestic box office in 2019, compared with just 10% in 2008, before it owned Lucasfilm and Marvel. By contrast, Universal accounted for just 13.4% of the 2019 market.

Flops are, well, floppier when Disney produces the top five U.S. grossing films of the year (Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Frozen 2), leaving moviegoers no reason to take a chance on felines managing their anger.

NBCUniversal’s other units did not perform so hot either: its cable networks were down 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, and theme parks down 4.5%. The lone bright light was its broadcast television unit, which was up 14%. The company calculates earnings based on adjusted earnings before taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

[Comcast earnings release]
Last week, NBCUniversal launched anticipatory damage control, announcing Peacock, a streaming service coming to us in April, which will include—drumroll—live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics! When in doubt, NBCUniversal executives can just say Olympics. Olympics. Olympics.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life