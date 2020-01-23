Amazon Music closes in on Apple Music with 55 million subscribers

Amazon announced today that its Amazon Music streaming service now has 55 million subscribers worldwide. More good news for the company: Amazon says subscriptions to its Amazon Music Unlimited service increased by 50% last year.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s premium music subscription service, and it makes up one of the five tiers of Amazon Music subscriptions available to customers. In announcing Amazon Music now has 55 million customers, Amazon is including subscribers to all those tiers, which include the base “Amazon Music” streaming service that is included in Amazon Prime subscription plans.

With 55 million Amazon Music customers globally, Amazon is within range of dethroning Apple as the number-two music streaming service. Last June Apple revealed its Apple Music service has over 60 million subscribers. As of today, that puts Apple Music just 5 million+ ahead of Amazon Music. Of course, Apple Music’s last-reported subscription numbers are almost eight months old, so the service may have seen a significant increase in its subscriber base since the last time Apple revealed the numbers.

That being said, both Apple Music and Amazon Music are still far off from catching up with the number-one music streaming service, Spotify. In September Spotify announced it has 113 million paying subscribers.