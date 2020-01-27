Alamo Drafthouse is breaking its no-ads rule on Valentine’s Day to support disaster relief

One thing Alamo Drafthouse has always prided itself on is the fact they don’t run paid advertisements before their movies.

But Alamo is breaking with tradition in favor of philanthropy.

From now until February 7, Alamo guests who purchase tickets for screenings on February 14 will have the option to purchase a $5 Love Note, a 60-character message that will run on-screen—with the proceeds going to relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Australia.

And if you haven’t a boo come Valentine’s Day, remember: Loving yourself is always important.

“These love notes aren’t just for couples—last year one guy even sent a love note to himself,” said Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, in a statement. “I’m happy we’re able to harness the power of love to help two very good causes.”

Alamo unveiled Love Notes last year, which was free. But they decided to charge this year in order to put a philanthropical spin on it in light of recent natural disasters.

The money raised will be split between UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to Support Puerto Rico and GlobalGiving’s Australia Wildfire Relief Fund. Alamo has also pledged to donate $5,000 to each cause.