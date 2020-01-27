Alamo Drafthouse is breaking its no-ads rule on Valentine’s Day to support disaster relief

One thing Alamo Drafthouse has always prided itself on is the fact they don’t run paid advertisements before their movies.
But Alamo is breaking with tradition in favor of philanthropy.
From now until February 7, Alamo guests who purchase tickets for screenings on February 14 will have the option to purchase a $5 Love Note, a 60-character message that will run on-screen—with the proceeds going to relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Australia.
And if you haven’t a boo come Valentine’s Day, remember: Loving yourself is always important.
“These love notes aren’t just for couples—last year one guy even sent a love note to himself,” said Tim League, founder and CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, in a statement. “I’m happy we’re able to harness the power of love to help two very good causes.”
Alamo unveiled Love Notes last year, which was free. But they decided to charge this year in order to put a philanthropical spin on it in light of recent natural disasters.
The money raised will be split between UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to Support Puerto Rico and GlobalGiving’s Australia Wildfire Relief Fund. Alamo has also pledged to donate $5,000 to each cause.
If doing something good and having your personalized shoutout displayed across all of Alamo’s 41 locations wasn’t enough, anyone who purchases a Love Note will also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a year of free movies and, according to the press release, “Alamo Drafthouse’s creative team will also work with the winner to have the prize delivered in-person by any costumed movie character they choose.”
You’d be a fool not to choose from the bounty of characters Cats has blessed us with. Just saying.
Love Notes are available for purchase at drafthouse.com.