Google’s Collections now remind us of a certain website called Pinterest

Google is using AI to put all of the stuff you search for into collections and honestly, the new features may very well remind you of Pinterest.

Google started showing related activity on top of some search results in January 2019, to help you—Google imagined—”pick up where you left off.” That’s also when Collections first appeared, so you could save and organize links under certain topics, like “cooking, interior design, fashion, skincare and beauty, fitness, photography and more”—basically, much of the stuff in Pinterest’s wheelhouse. In a new update announced today, Google says its AI can now do that organizing work for you.

Google now suggests link collections based on your searches, which you can choose to save and curate. And Google has started serving up links it thinks are related at the bottom of Collections, if you tap a button that says “Find More.” Along with these updates, Google added in a “collaboration feature that lets you share and work on a collection with others.” Google suggests the new feature could be used by friends who’re collaborating on recipes and decorations for a party. The company seems to have thought ahead about which searches you might actually want to collaborate on, and Fast Company has reached out to Google for information on the topics it would not suggest. You know exactly where we’re going with that.

Pinterest is a social network, but it’s also a search engine. It’s one of the largest search tools online that isn’t run by Google. When it comes to social networks, Google really ate it with Google+, but now Google proper seems to be at it again with Collections. We’ve reached out to Pinterest for comment on the Collections feature, now that the similarities to Pinterest’s group boards are too obvious to ignore.