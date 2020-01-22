‘This is disgusting’: Angry Sonos customers are calling for a boycott

Sonos, the company known for selling high-end wireless speakers, likes to brag that 92% of the products it’s ever sold are still in use . It has many fans who have been investing in their systems for years. Those facts help explain why the company’s decision this week to stop providing software updates for four models which it sold from 2006 to 2015 has infuriated some of its most loyal customers.

Unhappy users have taken to Twitter and Facebook to decry Sonos’s announcement, which attempts to convince owners of older devices to brick their speakers so they can be recycled, after which they’ll receive a 30% discount to buy one of Sonos’s newer speakers through the company’s Trade Up program. The company says that the decision is because its oldest products just don’t have enough processing power to support new updates to the “Sonos experience.”

“As we took a look at these legacy products and what the experience would be like, we decided . . . it was best to approach Trade Up this way because we want to protect unsuspecting consumers from buying old products with a limited lifespan,” says Erin Pategas, Sonos’s senior director of global communications and sustainability. “From our perspective, it was necessary that these be recycled because they truly are reaching the end of their useful life.”

Customers fiercely disagree. Many are using the hashtag #sonosboycott to express their frustration over what many seem to view as a betrayal of trust.

I'm crazy furious at @Sonos for the email I just received letting me know that they're discontinuing support for FIVE of my amps & speakers. Connect: Amp (x2) & Play: 5 (x3). That's $2500+ down the shitter. #neveragain #sonos #sonosboycott — Rob Greer (@robgreer) January 21, 2020

You managed to loose a long time customer and "brand ambassador". Even it was only on a small scale, I was never tired telling people how happy I was with @Sonos. This will end now. For me personally and everybody who asks me. #stopusingsonos #sonosgate #SonosBoycott — dweinand (@dweinand) January 22, 2020