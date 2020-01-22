This 5G application could make a profound impact on people’s lives

The rise of artificial intelligence has ushered in amazing technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality. These advancements have made video games cooler and more life-like. They’ve helped industrial designers push the boundaries of their creativity. And they’ve made it possible for autonomous vehicles to haul a load of cargo from Salinas to Santa Fe. But one segment of the population was conspicuously not benefiting from these new technologies. “If you just do a little bit of research, you’ll find that there’s not much AI being used for people with disabilities,” says David Hojah, co-founder and chief technology officer at Loro, which develops assistive devices for people with physical challenges.

In 2017, Hojah and a team of engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs from Harvard and MIT collaborated on Loro, a project to bring AI-enabled assistive devices to people with physical limitations, such as those with multiple sclerosis or ALS, so they can better manage their day-to-day lives. In January, the company plans to debut its first product, a small device that can be mounted to a wheelchair and provides users with 360-degree visibility, smart communications, connectivity to smart home devices, and other high-tech solutions. The device can help a wheelchair user back up without fear of hitting obstacles, or let a nonverbal person use a laser pointer to identify objects as they communicate with caregivers. “We want to use all the tools possible to help this community,” Hojah says.

Advances in broadband technology—5G in particular—are a critical factor in bringing the Loro device to market. The new 5G networks can transport huge amounts of data quickly, making it possible to use technologies such as AR and VR over wireless networks. “5G isn’t just 4G plus one,” says Christian Guirnalda, director of Verizon’s 5G Labs, a proving grounds of sorts for this technology. “It puts new tools into the hands of people who are creating the next wave of innovation.”

POWER AND POTENTIAL

Loro has embraced 5G as an essential building block of its product. Loro’s founders also are looking at 5G as a way to take the company to the next level: The company entered Verizon’s Built on 5G Challenge, a nationwide search for the products, services, and applications that demonstrate the power—and investigate the potential—of 5G technology.

In fact, Loro is among 10 companies still in the running for the top prize of $1 million (the runner up receives $500,000, and third place gets $250,000). As a finalist, Loro has had the opportunity to access Verizon’s 5G Lab. “It’s super exciting for us to be working with Verizon,” Hojah says. “Their mission is very similar to ours: They’re a leader in communication, and we help bring communication to people with physical challenges.”

Verizon has been at the forefront of developing 5G networks and in supporting research to expand their possibilities. Its 5G Labs are located in cities across the country, including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. At their core, these labs are a combination of co-working spaces and incubators, where innovators and companies can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G network as they develop their ideas, applications, and own new technologies.

Guirnalda says each 5G Lab tends to reflect the types of technologies being developed in the city where it’s located. In Los Angeles, for instance, many companies are working on immersive content and storytelling. In D.C., several innovations are focused on first responders and public safety. “Each city brings a different flavor, a different culture, and a different set of industry expertise,” he says.