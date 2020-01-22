Mr. Peanut is dead. Long live Mr. Peanut’s quest for Super Bowl ad glory

The Super Bowl has long been the biggest stage for American advertising, where brands pay millions of dollars to get our attention and shopping dollars.

Now, one storied snack mascot has paid the ultimate price.

In a bid to hype its big game commercial starring Matt Walsh (Veep) and Wesley Snipes, Planters decided to kill off its 104-year-old spokeslegume, Mr. Peanut.

It’s a death scene that bears more than a little resemblance, as comedian Paul F. Tompkins pointed out, to an iconic scene in 1993’s legendary Groundhog Day. The brand even created a social media memorial logo to commemorate his death, and reports are that Planters’ actual Super Bowl ad will be the funeral.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Planters is even using the very vehicle that killed its hero to commemorate his life, saying in a press release that “fans who spot the NUTmobile leading up to and on game day will receive a commemorative pin celebrating Mr. Peanut’s life.”

Failing that, just pour (or spread?) a little Skippy out on the curb, I guess.