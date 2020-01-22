advertisement
  12:20 pm

‘Hunger Games’ fans are rage-tweeting about the President Snow prequel

Suzanne Collins’s upcoming fourth book in her bestselling series is not exactly what fans were hoping for.

Donald Sutherland as President Snow in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. [Photo: courtesy of Murray Close/Lionsgate]
By Starr Rhett Rocque3 minute Read

The minds behind The Hunger Games are catching fire from fans of the books upset that President Snow is going to be the subject of a prequel entitled The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, due in stores May 19. This all began last June, when Scholastic announced that Suzanne Collins had written a new novel set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games trilogy. It sounded promising then, when details were sketchy. However, Entertainment Weekly released an excerpt on Tuesday that makes it clear that the book will be the origin story of the homicidal maniac and authoritarian founder of the death brawls. 

The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins is expected on May 19, 2020.

Young Snow is described as a “teen born into privilege but searching for something more, a far cry from the man we know he will become. Here he’s friendly. He’s charming. For now he’s a hero.” 

Villain origin stories can be complex and illuminating, like Maleficent or Aunt Lydia in The Testaments. But in this case, given the shadow cast by current politics, it might not be the ideal time to devote time to a fascist leader in the making. Snow may not have always been a psychopath, but fans were hoping that characters like Effie, Finnick, or Haymitch would have been at the top of the list for spinoffs. 

There is no pleasing everyone in the age of reboots, prequels, and origin stories ad nauseam, and The Hunger Games enthusiasts are voicing their frustration on Twitter, with many expressing anger worthy of Arthur’s clenched fist meme. Here’s a sampling of responses. 

Give me these characters instead  

Don’t humanize genocidal tyrants

Calm down, and reserve judgement  

